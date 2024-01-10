McGlockton leads Boston College against Syracuse after 30-point performance

Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-4, 1-2 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-4, 1-2 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -4; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Syracuse Orange after Devin scored 30 points in Boston College’s 95-87 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Orange are 7-0 in home games. Syracuse leads the ACC averaging 39.1 points in the paint. Maliq Brown leads the Orange with 8.0.

The Eagles are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Boston College ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Syracuse’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Quinten Post is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

