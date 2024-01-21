McCullar leads No. 3 Kansas against Cincinnati after 24-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kevin McCullar scored 24 points in Kansas’ 91-85 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks are 9-0 on their home court. Kansas scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Bearcats are 2-3 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Kansas makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Cincinnati averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Kansas allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCullar is shooting 49.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Viktor Lakhin is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.