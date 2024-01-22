McCullar and No. 3 Kansas host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -9; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kevin McCullar scored 24 points in Kansas’ 91-85 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks are 9-0 on their home court. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 79.5 points while shooting 51.0% from the field.

The Bearcats are 2-3 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is fifth in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by Day Day Thomas averaging 3.2.

Kansas makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Cincinnati has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Bearcats meet Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCullar is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.0 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Thomas is averaging 11 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

