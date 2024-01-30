McCreary and the Mercer Bears host conference foe East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-11, 2-6 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-11, 2-6 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes Mercer and East Tennessee State face off on Wednesday.

The Bears are 5-4 in home games. Mercer ranks sixth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-6 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Mercer is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State averages 71.7 points per game, 0.8 more than the 70.9 Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bears.

Ebby Asamoah is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 15.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

