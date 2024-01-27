McCray leads Jacksonville against Bellarmine after 21-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-17, 0-6 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-17, 0-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Bellarmine Knights after Robert McCray scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 75-59 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights have gone 3-5 in home games. Bellarmine allows 73.3 points and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Dolphins are 1-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is second in the ASUN with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 2.3.

Bellarmine scores 67.0 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.1 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The Knights and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Knights. Langdon Hatton is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Payne is averaging 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Dolphins. McCray is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 62.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

