McCray leads Jacksonville against Austin Peay after 23-point game

Austin Peay Governors (10-12, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-11, 1-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Austin Peay Governors (10-12, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-11, 1-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays the Austin Peay Governors after Robert McCray scored 23 points in Jacksonville’s 69-63 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 7-1 at home. Jacksonville averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Governors are 3-4 in ASUN play. Austin Peay ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Jacksonville averages 73.1 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 68.9 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 70.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 74.8 Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Governors face off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is averaging 16.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.