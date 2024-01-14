McClanahan scores 14 in Hawaii’s 63-56 victory over UC Riverside

HONOLULU (AP) — JoVon McClanahan had 14 points in Hawaii’s 63-56 victory against UC Riverside on Sunday. McClanahan had five…

HONOLULU (AP) — JoVon McClanahan had 14 points in Hawaii’s 63-56 victory against UC Riverside on Sunday.

McClanahan had five rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (10-7, 2-3 Big West Conference). Noel Coleman scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Justin McKoy had nine points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Barrington Hargress led the way for the Highlanders (7-11, 2-4) with 18 points. Nate Pickens added 10 points and two steals for UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.