McClanahan and Hawaii host UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 4-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-6, 1-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces the UC Irvine Anteaters after JoVon McClanahan scored 23 points in Hawaii’s 76-66 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-4 on their home court. Hawaii is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Anteaters are 4-0 in conference matchups. UC Irvine ranks third in the Big West giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Hawaii averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.1 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine scores 11.1 more points per game (78.0) than Hawaii allows (66.9).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 62.2% over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

Justin Hohn is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

