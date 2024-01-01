McCain leads No. 16 Duke against Syracuse after 24-point performance

Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke faces the Syracuse Orange after Jared McCain scored 24 points in Duke’s 106-69 win against the Queens Royals.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Duke is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.4 turnovers per game.

The Orange are 1-1 in ACC play. Syracuse ranks eighth in the ACC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Maliq Brown averaging 2.4.

Duke makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Syracuse averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Duke allows.

The Blue Devils and Orange match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 18.0 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 14.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Duke.

Judah Mintz is averaging 19.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.