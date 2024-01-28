McCain leads No. 12 Duke against Virginia Tech after 21-point outing

Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-7, 5-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-7, 5-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Duke takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies after Jared McCain scored 21 points in Duke’s 72-71 win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Hokies have gone 10-1 in home games. Virginia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lynn Kidd averaging 5.0.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-2 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Tyrese Proctor with 3.9.

Virginia Tech makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Duke has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Blue Devils. McCain is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

