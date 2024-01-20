McBride leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota State

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-10, 2-3 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (8-11, 1-3 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-10, 2-3 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (8-11, 1-3 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the North Dakota State Bison after Issac McBride scored 30 points in Oral Roberts’ 87-77 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison have gone 5-3 at home. North Dakota State is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles are 2-3 in Summit League play. Oral Roberts is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Dakota State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Oral Roberts has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is averaging 14.6 points for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

McBride is averaging 20.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.