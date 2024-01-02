McBride leads Oral Roberts against Montana State after 23-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Montana State Bobcats (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9:30…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Montana State Bobcats (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Montana State Bobcats after Issac McBride scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 89-86 overtime win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Bobcats have gone 4-3 in home games. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky with 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Walker averaging 13.0.

The Golden Eagles are 1-7 on the road. Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Montana State averages 73.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 73.8 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts’ 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Turner III is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Brian Goracke is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

McBride is averaging 18.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

