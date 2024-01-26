McBride and Oral Roberts host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-9, 5-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-11, 3-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-9, 5-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-11, 3-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Issac McBride scored 22 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-67 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-2 at home. Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in Summit League play. South Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 6.1.

Oral Roberts scores 75.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 72.1 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Jackrabbits match up Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thompson is averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. McBride is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Mayo is averaging 18 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.