McBride and Oral Roberts host Montana State

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Montana State Bobcats (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9:30…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-1 Summit League) at Montana State Bobcats (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Montana State Bobcats after Issac McBride scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 89-86 overtime win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Bobcats have gone 4-3 in home games. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Walker averaging 13.0.

The Golden Eagles are 1-7 on the road. Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Montana State scores 73.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 73.8 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts’ 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

McBride is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 14.8 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.