May’s 20 lead Towson past Charleston 82-78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian May’s 20 points helped Towson defeat Charleston 82-78 on Thursday night. May was 6-of-11 shooting,…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian May’s 20 points helped Towson defeat Charleston 82-78 on Thursday night.

May was 6-of-11 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Tigers (10-8, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Nendah Tarke added 18 points while shooting 7 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, with seven rebounds and five assists. Dylan Williamson was 5-of-6 shooting and 1 of 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Kobe Rodgers led the way for the Cougars (13-5, 4-1) with 24 points. Ben Burnham added 13 points and eight rebounds for Charleston. Ante Brzovic also had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Cougars broke a nine-game winning streak with the loss.

Towson went into the half tied with Charleston 38-38. Williamson put up 12 points in the half. Towson pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 59-54 with 10:10 remaining in the half. May scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.