Mayo’s 25 lead South Dakota State over St. Thomas 81-80

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zeke Mayo had 25 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 6.1 seconds left, to help South Dakota State beat St. Thomas 81-80 on Thursday night.

Mayo also added nine rebounds and three steals for the Jackrabbits (9-8, 2-0 Summit League). William Kyle III scored 13 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Luke Appel shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Raheem Anthony finished with 21 points for the Tommies (12-6, 2-1). Drake Dobbs added 18 points for St. Thomas. Kendall Blue also had 17 points. The loss snapped the Tommies’ six-game winning streak.

