Mayock leads American against Boston University after 20-point showing

American Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-10, 0-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: American visits the Boston University Terriers after Matt Mayock scored 20 points in American’s 71-63 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Terriers are 3-3 in home games. Boston University is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 against Patriot League opponents. American is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Jermaine Ballisager Webb averaging 6.4.

Boston University’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game American allows. American averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Boston University allows.

The Terriers and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is scoring 9.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Otto Landrum is averaging 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Boston University.

Matt Rogers is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Mayock is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.