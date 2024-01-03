Mayo leads South Dakota State against Weber State after 25-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7, 1-0 Summit League) at Weber State Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7, 1-0 Summit League) at Weber State Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the Weber State Wildcats after Zeke Mayo scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 80-61 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Weber State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Jackrabbits are 1-1 in road games. South Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit League shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Weber State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.3 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Weber State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Mayo is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

