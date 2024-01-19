Mayo leads South Dakota State against South Dakota after 21-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-10, 2-2 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-10, 2-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 90-87 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Coyotes are 5-3 on their home court. South Dakota is the Summit League leader with 40.8 rebounds per game led by Lahat Thioune averaging 10.2.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-1 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

South Dakota makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). South Dakota State has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

The Coyotes and Jackrabbits match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 14.1 points. Thioune is shooting 59.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Mayo is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

