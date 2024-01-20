Mayo leads South Dakota State against South Dakota after 21-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-10, 2-2 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 3-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-10, 2-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 90-87 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Coyotes are 5-3 on their home court. South Dakota averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-1 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State ranks fifth in the Summit League allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

South Dakota scores 75.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 73.3 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 77.1 points per game, 0.9 more than the 76.2 South Dakota gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lahat Thioune is averaging 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Coyotes. Bostyn Holt is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Mayo is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

