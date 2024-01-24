Mayo and South Dakota State host UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (8-12, 2-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-9, 4-1 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 7…

UMKC Kangaroos (8-12, 2-3 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-9, 4-1 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Zeke Mayo scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 73-55 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits are 6-2 in home games. South Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by William Kyle III averaging 9.0.

The Kangaroos are 2-3 in Summit League play. UMKC has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game South Dakota State allows.

The Jackrabbits and Kangaroos match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jackrabbits. Kyle is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Khristion Courseault is averaging 9.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

