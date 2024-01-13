Mayo and South Dakota State host Denver

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-8, 2-0 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-8, 2-0 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-1 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -2; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 81-80 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers are 6-1 on their home court. Denver has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 in conference games. South Dakota State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Denver makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). South Dakota State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The Pioneers and Jackrabbits match up Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 25.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Touko Tainamo is averaging 17.6 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

Mayo is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

