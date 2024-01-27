May scores 23 in Towson’s 67-56 victory over Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Christian May had 23 points in Towson’s 67-56 win over Delaware on Saturday. May also contributed…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Christian May had 23 points in Towson’s 67-56 win over Delaware on Saturday.

May also contributed eight rebounds for the Tigers (13-8, 6-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Dylan Williamson went 7 of 10 from the field to add 16 points.

Jyare Davis finished with 18 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-9, 4-4).

Towson took the lead with 18:34 left in the first half and never looked back. May led the team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-26 at the break. Towson outscored Delaware by three points in the final half, while Williamson led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

