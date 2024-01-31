May and Towson host Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (8-13, 3-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (13-8, 6-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson…

Northeastern Huskies (8-13, 3-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (13-8, 6-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Christian May scored 23 points in Towson’s 67-56 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. Towson averages 67.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 3-5 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is third in the CAA scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Chris Doherty averaging 8.8.

Towson averages 67.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.0 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 6.1 more points per game (70.0) than Towson gives up to opponents (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: May is averaging 12.3 points for the Tigers. Nendah Tarke is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Towson.

Doherty is shooting 53.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

