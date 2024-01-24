Mason scores 36 points to lead Missouri State to 83-80 win against Drake in 2OT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alston Mason scored 36 points and Cesare Edwards added seven points in double-overtime as Missouri State…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alston Mason scored 36 points and Cesare Edwards added seven points in double-overtime as Missouri State beat Drake 83-80 on Wednesday night.

Mason split a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left in the game to give the Bears an 83-79 lead. Atin Wright missed a 3 on Drake’s ensuing possession with 14 seconds remaining.

Mason added seven rebounds for the Bears (11-9, 3-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Edwards finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Donovan Clay added eight points.

Tucker DeVries led the Bulldogs (16-4, 7-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Drake also got 18 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Darnell Brodie. In addition, Atin Wright had 12 points.

Mason put up seven points in the first half for Missouri State, who trailed 42-29 at the break. Mason led Missouri State with 23 second-half points and Nick Kramer hit the game-tying jump shot with two seconds left in the second half to send the game to overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.