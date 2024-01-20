Mason scores 20 as Rice takes down Temple 69-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mekhi Mason had 20 points in Rice’s 69-66 win against Temple on Saturday. Mason had seven rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mekhi Mason had 20 points in Rice’s 69-66 win against Temple on Saturday.

Mason had seven rebounds for the Owls (7-11, 1-4 American Athletic Conference). Travis Evee added 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Alem Huseinovic had 14 points and shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Owls.

The Owls (8-11, 1-5) were led by Hysier Miller, who posted 24 points, seven assists and three steals. William Settle added 15 points for Temple. Joran Riley also put up 12 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play Wednesday. Rice hosts Florida Atlantic and Temple squares off against South Florida at home.

