Mason leads Missouri State against Valparaiso

Missouri State Bears (11-9, 3-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-14, 2-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Alston Mason scored 36 points in Missouri State’s 83-80 overtime victory over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Beacons have gone 5-6 at home. Valparaiso allows 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Bears are 3-6 in conference matchups. Missouri State ranks seventh in the MVC giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Valparaiso is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Mason is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

