Mason and Texas State host Troy

Texas State Bobcats (7-12, 1-6 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits the Troy Trojans after Jordan Mason scored 21 points in Texas State’s 79-72 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Trojans are 10-1 in home games. Troy is second in the Sun Belt with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 2.0.

The Bobcats are 1-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Troy is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Troy gives up.

The Trojans and Bobcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Tayton Conerway is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

Dylan Dawson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Mason is averaging 12.6 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

