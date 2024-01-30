Mason and Missouri State host Southern Illinois

Missouri State Bears (12-9, 4-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-7, 6-4 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (12-9, 4-6 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-7, 6-4 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Alston Mason scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 81-70 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Salukis have gone 10-3 at home. Southern Illinois is seventh in the MVC scoring 72.4 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Bears are 4-6 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Missouri State has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

The Salukis and Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Salukis.

Matthew Lee is averaging 7.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

