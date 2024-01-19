Masic leads Portland against Santa Clara after 21-point game

Portland Pilots (7-11, 1-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-7, 4-1 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland Pilots (7-11, 1-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-7, 4-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Vukasin Masic scored 21 points in Portland’s 96-69 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos are 6-3 in home games. Santa Clara is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots have gone 1-2 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC with 14.0 assists per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 3.9.

Santa Clara’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 72.8 points per game, 1.1 more than the 71.7 Santa Clara gives up to opponents.

The Broncos and Pilots square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Robertson is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 assists. Masic is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

