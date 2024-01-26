Masic leads Portland against San Francisco after 20-point showing

San Francisco Dons (15-6, 4-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-14, 1-5 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (15-6, 4-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-14, 1-5 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the San Francisco Dons after Vukasin Masic scored 20 points in Portland’s 92-65 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots are 6-3 in home games. Portland averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dons are 4-2 in WCC play. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 3.6.

Portland scores 73.5 points, 9.8 more per game than the 63.7 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Mogbo is shooting 67.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

