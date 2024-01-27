Masic leads Portland against San Francisco after 20-point performance

San Francisco Dons (15-6, 4-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-14, 1-5 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (15-6, 4-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-14, 1-5 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the San Francisco Dons after Vukasin Masic scored 20 points in Portland’s 92-65 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots have gone 6-3 in home games. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 1.5.

The Dons have gone 4-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is second in the WCC scoring 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 12.6.

Portland scores 73.5 points, 9.8 more per game than the 63.7 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Pilots.

Mogbo is averaging 15 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.