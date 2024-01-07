Maryland visits Minnesota following Young’s 26-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jahmir Young scored 26 points in Maryland’s 67-53 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-1 in home games. Minnesota scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Terrapins are 1-2 in conference matchups. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Minnesota makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Maryland has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 41.5% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Terrapins match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Young averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.