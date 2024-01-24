Maryland visits Iowa following Perkins’ 24-point game

Maryland Terrapins (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Maryland Terrapins after Tony Perkins scored 24 points in Iowa’s 84-70 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes are 8-2 on their home court. Iowa scores 86.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Terrapins are 3-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Iowa makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Maryland averages 70.2 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 77.8 Iowa allows to opponents.

The Hawkeyes and Terrapins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Ben Krikke is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jahmir Young is averaging 20.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.