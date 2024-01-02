Maryland takes on No. 1 Purdue, aims for 8th straight home win

Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Terrapins play No. 1 Purdue.

The Terrapins have gone 8-0 at home. Maryland is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers are 1-1 in conference games. Purdue is third in the Big Ten with 41.3 rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 10.2.

Maryland averages 73.2 points, 5.1 more per game than the 68.1 Purdue allows. Purdue scores 23.4 more points per game (86.8) than Maryland allows (63.4).

The Terrapins and Boilermakers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 14.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Edey is averaging 23.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

