Maryland takes on Michigan State after Young’s 36-point game

Michigan State Spartans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays the Michigan State Spartans after Jahmir Young scored 36 points in Maryland’s 72-69 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Terrapins are 9-1 on their home court. Maryland is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 3-4 in conference play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Walker averaging 7.2.

Maryland scores 70.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 65.6 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Maryland allows.

The Terrapins and Spartans square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 20.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 13.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Maryland.

Walker is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 20 points and 1.8 steals. Malik Hall is shooting 52.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.