Maryland hosts Michigan after Williams’ 24-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the Maryland Terrapins after Terrance Williams II scored 24 points in Michigan’s 79-73 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Terrapins have gone 8-1 at home. Maryland is the best team in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Wolverines are 1-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

Maryland is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Michigan allows to opponents. Michigan averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Maryland gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 19.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Dug McDaniel is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

