Maryland faces No. 1 Purdue, seeks 6th straight win

Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against No. 1 Purdue.

The Terrapins are 8-0 on their home court. Maryland is the Big Ten leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.3.

The Boilermakers have gone 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue scores 86.8 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Maryland is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.0% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Boilermakers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is averaging 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Terrapins. Jahmir Young is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Zach Edey is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

