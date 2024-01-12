Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Howard on 9-game road slide

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-10, 1-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (6-11, 1-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-10, 1-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (6-11, 1-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hits the road against Howard looking to break its nine-game road slide.

The Bison are 3-2 on their home court. Howard has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 1-1 in conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Howard averages 76.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 73.5 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.2 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 78.4 Howard gives up.

The Bison and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 13.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Howard.

Tyler Mack averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Troy Hupstead is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.