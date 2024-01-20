Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Delaware State following Muniz’s 31-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-11, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (9-9, 2-0 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-11, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (9-9, 2-0 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Jevin Muniz scored 31 points in Delaware State’s 78-66 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets are 4-2 on their home court. Delaware State leads the MEAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 5.1.

The Hawks have gone 1-2 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is third in the MEAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 3.2.

Delaware State scores 71.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 73.4 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Hornets and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Hornets.

Hupstead is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.1 points for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

