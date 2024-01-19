Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Delaware State after Muniz’s 31-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-11, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (9-9, 2-0 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-11, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (9-9, 2-0 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Jevin Muniz scored 31 points in Delaware State’s 78-66 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets are 4-2 in home games. Delaware State is fourth in the MEAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Deywilk Tavarez averaging 3.6.

The Hawks are 1-2 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Delaware State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Delaware State gives up.

The Hornets and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muniz is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Martez Robinson is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

Troy Hupstead is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.1 points for the Hawks. Tyler Mack is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.