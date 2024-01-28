Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on conference foe South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-14, 2-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-13, 1-4 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m.…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-14, 2-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-13, 1-4 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC action Monday.

The Hawks are 5-2 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference matchups. South Carolina State leads the MEAC with 14.3 assists. Mitchel Taylor leads the Bulldogs with 2.5.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 64.7 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 81.0 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 71.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 71.9 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents.

The Hawks and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Davion Everett is shooting 48.9% and averaging 8.7 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

