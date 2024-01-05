Maryland-Eastern Shore plays conference rival Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (4-12) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy Hupstead…

Morgan State Bears (4-12) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-9)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy Hupstead and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks host Kameron Hobbs and the Morgan State Bears in MEAC action Saturday.

The Hawks are 3-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 0-8 in road games. Morgan State ranks second in the MEAC with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Allen Udemadu averaging 6.0.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hupstead is scoring 11.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 14.2 points for the Bears. Hobbs is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

