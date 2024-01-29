Maryland-Eastern Shore faces conference foe South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-14, 2-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-13, 1-4 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m.…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-14, 2-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-13, 1-4 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davion Everett and the South Carolina State Bulldogs visit Troy Hupstead and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks in MEAC play Monday.

The Hawks have gone 5-2 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is the MEAC leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Everett averaging 6.5.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 64.7 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 81.0 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Maryland-Eastern Shore has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The Hawks and Bulldogs match up Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mack averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Hupstead is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Everett is averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

