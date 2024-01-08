Martin leads UAPB against Alabama State after 20-point game

Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces the Alabama State Hornets after Lonnell Martin Jr. scored 20 points in UAPB’s 63-62 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Golden Lions are 4-2 in home games. UAPB leads the SWAC averaging 85.1 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Hornets have gone 1-0 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 40.7 rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 6.4.

UAPB scores 85.1 points, 12.7 more per game than the 72.4 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.6 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (49.4%).

The Golden Lions and Hornets face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylen Milton is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Lions.

Antonio Madlock is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 80.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.