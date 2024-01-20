Martin leads No. 23 Florida Atlantic against UTSA after 22-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-4, 4-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-11, 1-4 AAC) San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-4, 4-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-11, 1-4 AAC)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida Atlantic takes on the UTSA Roadrunners after Alijah Martin scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 86-77 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Roadrunners are 5-4 on their home court. UTSA gives up 81.7 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Owls are 4-1 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 10.4.

UTSA averages 79.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.3 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Owls match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Bryan Greenlee is averaging 7.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

