Marshall visits James Madison after Wooden’s 31-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-10, 4-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (16-2, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Julien Wooden scored 31 points in James Madison’s 89-70 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Dukes are 8-1 in home games. James Madison averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 13-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

James Madison makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Marshall averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game James Madison allows.

The Dukes and Thundering Herd face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 13 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

