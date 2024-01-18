Marshall plays Old Dominion following Anochili-Killen’s 26-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-13, 0-6 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-13, 0-6 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 26 points in Marshall’s 91-85 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Monarchs have gone 3-3 at home. Old Dominion gives up 77.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Marshall allows. Marshall’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 15.7 points. Vasean Allette is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Anochili-Killen is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 15.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

