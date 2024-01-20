Mark leads Arkansas against South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Tramon Mark scored 35 points in Arkansas’ 78-77 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks are 8-2 on their home court. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 in conference games. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 1.9.

Arkansas’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Gamecocks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Davis is averaging 6.6 points for the Razorbacks. Mark is averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

B.J. Mack is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

