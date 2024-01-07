Marist visits Fairfield after Goodine’s 40-point showing

Marist Red Foxes (7-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-6, 2-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Marist Red Foxes (7-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (8-6, 2-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -3; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on the Marist Red Foxes after Brycen Goodine scored 40 points in Fairfield’s 93-69 win over the Siena Saints.

The Stags have gone 3-2 in home games. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Jasper Floyd paces the Stags with 5.6 boards.

The Red Foxes are 2-0 in MAAC play. Marist ranks sixth in the MAAC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Fairfield averages 75.4 points, 14.6 more per game than the 60.8 Marist gives up. Marist has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

The Stags and Red Foxes meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Floyd is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

